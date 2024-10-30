Summarize Simplifying... In short Starbucks is enforcing a three-day office attendance policy for its corporate employees, with non-compliance potentially leading to termination.

The move aligns with a growing trend among corporations to reintroduce return-to-office mandates, as remote and hybrid work models have become commonplace since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, who previously advocated for a four-day office week at Chipotle, emphasizes the importance of physical presence for success.

Work from office thrice-a-week or leave: Starbucks warns corporate employees

What's the story Starbucks has warned its corporate employees that they could lose their jobs if they don't comply with the company's hybrid work policy. The policy mandates employees to be in the office three times a week. According to The Wall Street Journal, an internal communication sent by Starbucks revealed that an "accountability process" will begin from January 2025 for those violating this rule.

Policy enforcement

Non-compliant employees will face termination

The internal communication from Starbucks further clarified that the repercussions for non-compliance could include termination. A company spokesperson confirmed this stance to Bloomberg News, stating, "We are continuing to support our leaders as they hold their teams accountable to our existing hybrid work policy." The message also revealed a change in the company's approach toward mandatory office days.

Managerial discretion

Starbucks gives managers flexibility to decide office days

Starbucks has opted to eliminate Tuesday as a mandatory in-office day, allowing managers to select the best day for their teams. This three-day office policy has been in place for two years now. The implementation of this policy comes amid criticism directed at Starbucks's new CEO, Brian Niccol, for his frequent corporate jet commutes from California to Washington three times a week.

Leadership perspective

CEO Niccol's stance on office presence

Niccol, who became Starbucks's CEO in September 2024 after departing Chipotle, has previously pushed for a four-day office week at his previous company. He believes employees should be wherever their job demands them to be, often implying the office. At a forum at Starbucks headquarters last month, Niccol had stressed the importance of physical presence in achieving success.

Industry trend

Return-to-office mandates gain momentum

Starbucks's strict implementation of its hybrid work policy is in line with a wider trend of corporations reintroducing return-to-office mandates. The move comes as remote and hybrid work models have become the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Amazon is another corporate giant that recently announced a full return-to-office mandate, effective January 2, 2025.