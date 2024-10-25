Summarize Simplifying... In short Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with 16 new multiplayer maps and a zombie mode, is now available globally for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, it's not available in Kuwait due to its depiction of the Gulf War.

CoD: Black Ops 6 released globally for PC, PS, Xbox

05:06 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the latest installment in the popular video game franchise, has been released worldwide by Activision Blizzard. Set during a fictionalized version of the early '90s Gulf War, the game follows rogue operatives Troy Marshall and Frank Woods on their mission to dismantle Pantheon. The new release marks the 21st installment in this multi-million dollar franchise, carrying forward its legacy.

Black Ops 6 features and gameplay modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 provides players with a multiplayer mode with 16 new maps and a zombie mode with two more maps. The game also features an omnidirectional movement system, enabling players to sprint, dive, and slide in any direction. However, do note that the game won't be available in Kuwait as it depicts the Gulf War between Iraq and US-led coalition forces.

System requirements and availability

To play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PC, you'll need an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 CPU or newer, and an AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or newer card. You can buy the game from Microsoft Store, BattleEye, and it is also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass. It is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Pricing and distribution in India

In India, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available at ₹5,599 and can be bought digitally or as a physical copy. Redington is managing the game's distribution in India, making it available on major platforms such as Amazon and other retail outlets including game stores. The physical copy of the game is compatible with all consoles including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.