F1 2025, Oscar Piastri wins rain-delayed Belgian GP: Key stats

Oscar Piastri, the Australian racing driver for McLaren, has won the rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix . The victory is his sixth of the season and extends his championship lead. Piastri overtook his teammate Lando Norris on the first racing lap after an hour-and-a-half delay due to heavy rain and two laps behind a safety car. He then controlled the race from there to take home another win. Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third.

Strategy success How Piastri won the race Norris's side of the McLaren team opted for a different tire strategy when drivers pitted to switch to slick, dry-weather tires as the track dried. The plan was for Norris to finish on hard tires while Piastri, who stopped a lap earlier, would have to pit again for another set of mediums. However, despite initial doubts about his rubber lasting, Piastri managed to finish without stopping again.

Title race Verstappen all but out of title race Verstappen finished fourth in a mostly static race and is now 81 points behind Piastri in the championship, all but ending his title hopes. Mercedes's George Russell finished fifth after overtaking Williams's Alex Albon in the wet early stages. Hamilton drove an excellent race from his pit lane start to finish seventh.

Race dynamics Piastri dominates the race Piastri secured his win with a committed, decisive move on Norris when conditions were at their worst. Once in front, Piastri pulled away. His lead position allowed him to dictate stop timing and put Norris in a difficult spot. The original start was called off due to heavy rain and poor visibility after a formation lap behind the safety car. After an hour-and-20 minutes in the pit lane, drivers completed four laps behind the safety car before finally starting the race 90 minutes late.

Standings A look at the Driver Standings Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 266 points from 13 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 250 points. Max Verstappen, who finished 4th, owns 185 points and is behind the McLaren duo. Mercedes' George Russell is next with 157 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (139 points) with Hamilton on 6th (109 points).

Information A look at the Team Standings Champions McLaren top the Team Standings with 516 points after 13 races. Ferrari have 248 points and are 28 points above Mercedes (220). Red Bull Racing are next with 192 points. Williams complete the top 5 with 70 points.