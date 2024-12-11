Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 F1 season will conclude with a race in Abu Dhabi on December 7, marking the end of the current generation of cars and engines.

Major changes include Lewis Hamilton's move to Scuderia Ferrari, Belgium replacing Austria as a Sprint race venue, and new faces like Oliver Bearman for Haas and Andrea Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from February 26-28, with a launch event at The O2 on February 18.

Formula 1 2025: Here are the key details

By Rajdeep Saha 08:18 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story The Formula 1 2025 season promises to be an exciting one, with a record 24 Grands Prix planned for the second year in a row. The action will begin in Melbourne, Australia on March 16, with Albert Park hosting its first season-opener since 2019. This is because Ramadan is observed throughout March. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races have been rescheduled to April, where they will host the fourth and fifth rounds respectively on April 13 and April 20.

Season finale

F1 2025 season to conclude in Abu Dhabi

The 2025 F1 season will continue till December, with the last race scheduled in Abu Dhabi on December 7. This will conclude the current generation of cars and engines before a major overhaul in 2026. The upcoming season will also include six Sprint weekends, where drivers will race in a shorter, 100km race on Saturdays.

New addition

Belgium to host sprint race in F1 2025 season

Belgium will replace Austria as a venue for the alternative Sprint format in the 2025 season. Other countries that will continue to host these exciting short races are China, Miami, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar. Belgium's introduction as a new Sprint venue adds another layer of excitement to the already action-packed F1 calendar.

Team reshuffle

Major changes in F1 team line-ups for 2025 season

In terms of team line-ups, only three teams will keep their 2024 starters. The most anticipated driver transfer is Lewis Hamilton's move to Scuderia Ferrari. He will partner Charles Leclerc. Red Bull Racing are expected to finalize the line-ups for their two teams after this year's Abu Dhabi finale, amid uncertainty over Sergio Perez's future despite his two-year contract extension signed earlier in 2024.

Preparations

F1 2025: Pre-season testing and season launch event

Before the official races kick off, there will be a pre-season testing in Bahrain between February 26 and 28. This will give teams a chance to fine-tune their strategies and prepare their cars for the season. A season launch event titled "F1 75 Live" will also be held at The O2 on February 18, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting year in Formula 1 racing.

New drivers

A look at the new faces

Oliver Bearman will race for Haas in 2025. The 19-year-old scored seven points in his three appearances in 2024. He is set to become the fourth British driver on the grid along with Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris in 2025. Mercedes have named 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli as the driver to replace the departing Hamilton. The Italian has gained promotion after just one season in Formula 2. Jack Doohan will race for Alpine whereas Gabriel Bortoleto will represent Audi.

Information

Sainz tests for Williams

Carlos Sainz tested for Williams following his exit from Ferrari after last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As per reports, during this initial run, Sainz completed seven laps in the FW46 and recorded a fastest time of 1:26.484s.