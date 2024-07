What's the story

Oscar Piastri won the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. Notably, McLaren pleaded with race leader Lando Norris to relinquish the lead and let his team-mate through. In the 66th lap, McLaren pleaded with Norris to let Piastri through. Norris was half a second ahead of the Australian. Piastri was back in the lead (68th lap) to seal his maiden Formula 1 race win.