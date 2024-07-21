Lewis Hamilton etched his name in Formula 1 history books (Photo credit: X/@MercedesAMGF1)

Lewis Hamilton earns his 200th career podium in Formula 1

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Lewis Hamilton etched his name in Formula 1 history books by becoming the first driver to clock 200 career podium finishes. He attained the milestone after finishing third at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. Mercedes ace Hamilton finished behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. For the second successive race, Hamilton has managed a top-three finish. Here are the details.

49 podiums with McLaren and 151 with Mercedes

Hamilton, who won the 2024 British GP, claimed his third podium finish this season. He also finished 3rd in Spain. Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 with McLaren. He claimed 12 podium finishes that season. In five seasons with McLaren, he managed 49 podium finishes. Hamilton is in his 12th season with Mercedes. He has managed to earn 151 podiums with the team.

Only 7 drivers in F1 own 100-plus podiums

Only 7 drivers in F1 history own 100-plus podiums. Hamilton leads with 200. He is followed by Schumacher (155), Sebastian Vettel (122), Max Verstappen (107), Alain Prost (106), Fernando Alonso (106) and Kimi Raikkonen (103).

Key F1 feats attained by Hamilton

Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion, having won in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 (joint-highest alongside Michael Schumacher). His best tally in a season in terms of race wins is 11. He did it on four occasions (2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020). Hamilton has won 104 races in F1 history. It's the highest with former legend Schumacher next on 91.

Hamilton owns this unique record alongside Schumacher

Hamilton shares the record with Schumacher in terms of most consecutive seasons with a fastest lap in F1 (15). Schumacher clocked the record between 1992-2006. Hamilton attained it first in 2010 and has maintained it until 2024.

Hamilton earned his 12th career podium finish at the Hungaroring. As per F1, following his win at the Silverstone Circuit in the previous race, it was the first time Hamilton finished on the podium in consecutive races since Spain and Canada 2023.

