F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Las Vegas GP: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:49 pm Nov 19, 202301:49 pm

2023 Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen had a superb race win in Las Vegas

2023 Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen had a superb race win in Las Vegas. Verstappen fought back from a five-second penalty besides dropping to fifth at half-distance before clinching the Las Vegas Grand Prix. With this victory, the Dutchman claimed his 53rd Formula 1 career race honor, besides an 18th in the ongoing season. He finished ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

A look at the key details about the race

Verstappen, Perez, and Ferrari's Leclerc toggled places throughout as they fought to secure a podium. Verstappen moved into the lead with 16 laps to go before Leclerc passed Perez back on the final lap to secure second. Earlier, Verstappen was penalized five seconds for forcing Leclerc off track at the first corner. He suffered a damaged front wing in a collision with George Russell.

53rd record-equaling race win for the Dutchman

Earlier, with his 50th race win at the United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen has now equaled Sebastian Vettel (53) in terms of race wins to be joint-third. Verstappen also sealed his 18th race. He clocked 15 in 2022.

18 race wins in 2023

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He won the Australian GP and finished second in Azerbaijan. Verstappen clocked a series of wins thereafter, sealing the races in Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy. Verstappen finished fifth in Singapore before winning races in Japan, Qatar, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, and now Las Vegas.

20 podium finishes out of 21 races this season

Until the Italian GP, Verstappen clocked 14 successive podium finishes and 10 straight wins after the race in Azerbaijan. He has 20 podium finishes out of 21 races so far in 2023. Notably, there is one more F1 race left. He has 97 career podiums.

2023 Driver and Constructor Standings

Verstappen has raced to 549 points this season and is well above his team-mate Sergio Perez (273). Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton is third with 232 points. Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz have 200 points each. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing have claimed 822 points. Mercedes are well behind in second with 392 points. Ferrari are third with 388 points and are placed above McLaren (284).

Ninth podium in 2023 for Perez; Leclerc shines

Perez claimed his ninth podium finish in 2023. He has now raced to 35 career podium finishes. Second-placed Leclerc sealed his fifth podium in 2023. Overall, the Spaniard owns 29 career podiums.

Las Vegas GP: Top 10 drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 8. George Russell (Mercedes) 9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 10. Oscar Piastri (Mclaren)