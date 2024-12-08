Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling season finale under the Yas Marina floodlights, McLaren clinched the F1 Constructors' Championship after 26 years, thanks to Norris' fourth win of the year.

Ferrari wrapped up their season with a double podium finish, while Hamilton made a commendable comeback in his final race for Mercedes.

Despite a setback and a sixth-place finish, Verstappen ended the season as the Drivers' Champion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McLaren won their ninth Constructors' Championship (Image Source: X/@McLarenF1)

McLaren seal F1 Constructors' Championship victory after 26 years

By Rajdeep Saha 09:12 pm Dec 08, 202409:12 pm

What's the story McLaren have won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years after Lando Norris's glorious finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This is McLaren's ninth Constructors' Championship but their first since 1998. The team had set themselves up nicely for this coveted title by locking the front row of the grid. Here's more.

Winning strategy

Norris's flawless performance seals victory for McLaren

The Yas Marina floodlights hosted a tense race for McLaren as Oscar Piastri was spun around by Max Verstappen into the first corner. Despite the setback, Norris held on to his pole position lead through all 58 laps. He kept Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at bay to clinch his fourth win of the year and seal McLaren's championship victory.

Season finale

Ferrari end season with double podium finish

Trailing by 21 points and needing a win for a last-minute turnaround, Ferrari ended their season on a high note with Sainz finishing second and Charles Leclerc making an impressive comeback from the back row to third. The double podium finish marked a strong end to the season for Ferrari. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton made an impressive recovery from 16th on the grid to finish fourth in his final race for Mercedes.

Farewell performance

Hamilton's final Mercedes race marked by impressive comeback

Hamilton's swan song for Mercedes was marked by a last-lap overtake of teammate George Russell. Toto Wolff, in an emotional series of messages on Mercedes team radio with Hamilton after the race, lauded his performance saying, "That was the drive of a world champion. Amazing." This ended Hamilton's 12-year-long association with Mercedes, a period of unmatched success.

Season wrap-up

Verstappen finishes season with a setback

Verstappen, who clinched his fourth consecutive Drivers's Championship two weeks ago in Las Vegas, finished a disappointing sixth for Red Bull. He lost ground after colliding with Piastri at the start and was handed a 10-second time penalty by stewards. Pierre Gasly ended his season on a high note in seventh place, ensuring Alpine's sixth position in the Constructors' Championship ahead of Haas.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post