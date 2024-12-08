Lando Norris wins the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP: Key stats
Lando Norris has claimed the Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. His thrilling win handed McLaren the Constructors' title as they stayed ahead of Scuederia Ferrari. It was a strong race for both Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who took the 2nd and 3rd podium places. Max Verstappen, who was handed a 10-second penalty, finished sixth.
Twitter Post
Verstappen and Piastri collide at first corner
It was contact straight away in lap 1 between McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull Racing's Verstappen. Piastri dropped down the order to the back of the field which saw Norris on his out in front leading the field. The first lap which was a mess, allowed Leclerc to climb up to eighth place from P19. The incident led to Verstappen face a penalty.
Perez, Colapinto and Bottas retire
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez was forced to retire early on. The Mexican was tagged Sauber's Valtteri Bottas. Perez managed to climb out of the car and headed straight back to the garage. It was a sad end. The virtual safety car was deployed. In lap number 28, Williams' Franco Colapinto was forced off. Bottas retired thereafter, seeing his race coming to an end.
Abu Dhabi GP: A look at the Top 10 drivers
1) Lando Norris (McLaren) 2)Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) 3) Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) 4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 5) George Russell (Mercedes) 6) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 7) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 8) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 9) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 10) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Hamilton takes P4 in his final race with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton took fourth place at the Abu Dhabi GP. Notably, this marked his final race with the team. He is set to race for Ferrari from 2025 onward with Sainz making his way out.
2024 Constructor Standings and Driver Standings
McLaren claimed the 2024 Constructors' Championship after finishing 1st. They finished with a tally of 666 points. Ferrari pushed McLaren all the way but fell short by 14 points. They collected 652 points. Red Bull finished with a tally of 589 points. Among drivers, Verstappen, who sealed a fourth straight Drivers' Championship, finished with 437 points. Norris (374) finished ahead of Leclerc (356).
Norris seals his 4th race win this season
Norris took his 4th race win of the season and claimed his 13th podium finish. Overall, this was Norris' 26th career podium finish. 3rd-placed Leclerc also took his 13th podium finish of the season. Overall, this was his 43rd career podium finish. Meanwhile, Sainz signed off from Ferrari with a ninth podium finish this season. He took his 27th podium, including 25 for Ferrari.