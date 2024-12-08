Summarize Simplifying... In short The recent Day/Night Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval was the shortest completed match in their history, with only 1,031 balls bowled.

This match also ranks as the fourth-shortest completed Test in Australia.

This match also ranks as the fourth-shortest completed Test in Australia.

Other notably short matches include the 2023 Indore Test with 1,135 balls and the 2012 Perth Test with 1,200 balls, both resulting in Australia's victory.

Australia won the Adelaide Test by 10 wickets

A look at shortest completed Australia-India Tests

What's the story Australia leveled the five-match Border-Gavaskar series after beating India in the 2nd Test in Adelaide. The home side won the pink-ball Test, their eighth in Adelaide, by 10 wickets. Travis Head's incredible century set up their win. The match was over within three days, marking it the shortest completed Test between these two teams. Here are the shortest completed Australia-India Tests (by balls).

#1

1,031 balls: Adelaide, 2024

Only 1,031 balls were bowled in the recently-concluded Day/Night Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. As per ESPNcricinfo, these are the fewest balls bowled in a completed Australia-India Test. This is also the fourth-shortest completed Test in Australia (by balls bowled). Notably, the match had a run-rate of 4.13 per over. Head's 141-ball 140 starred in Australia's win.

#2

1,135 balls: Indore, 2023

Australia won the low-scoring Indore Test against India from the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India were bowled out for 109 in the first innings before Australia responded with 197. The hosts couldn't last long in the second innings as well, having scored 163. Australia easily chased down 76 to win the Test. Notably, the match was over in 1,135 balls.

#3

1,200 balls: Perth, 2012

Australia handed India a one-sided defeat in the 2012 Perth Test. They won by an innings and 37 runs after bowling out India for 161 and 171. Meanwhile, Australia's total of 369 was marked by a 159-ball 180 from David Warner. Ben Hilfenhaus took eight wickets, four each in the two innings. The match comprised of exactly 1,200 balls.