Summarize Simplifying... In short Imran Khan holds the record for the most innings five-wicket hauls as a captain in Test cricket, with 12 fifers in 48 matches.

Following him are Australia's Richie Benaud with nine fifers in 28 matches and India's Bishan Singh Bedi with eight in 22 Tests.

Recently, Cummins joined Bedi on this elite list with his eighth Test fifer as captain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pat Cummins now has eight Test fifers while leading in Test cricket

Captains with most innings fifers in Test cricket

By Parth Dhall 08:19 pm Dec 08, 202408:19 pm

What's the story Australia registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over India in the 2nd Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The home side's win was set up by some brilliant performances from Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. Cummins, Australia's captain, claimed an incredible fifer in the third innings, quashed India's hopes. It was his eighth Test fifer while leading in Test cricket.

#1

Imran Khan: 12 fifers

Imran Khan remains the only captain to have taken more than 10 innings five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. The former Pakistan skipper recorded 12 such fifers across 48 matches. He took 187 wickets in those matches at an incredible average of 20.26. Imran's tally also includes four match hauls of 10 wickets, also the most by a captain in the format.

#2

Richie Benaud: 9 fifers

Australia's Richie Benaud is the only other player with over eight innings fifers as captain in Test cricket. The former Aussie all-rounder scalped nine such innings hauls while leading the side in 28 matches. Benaud, who bowled leg-spin, 138 wickets at an average of 25.78 as captain in the format. His tally includes a mind-boggling economy rate of 1.99.

#3

Bishan Singh Bedi: 8 fifers

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of India's most fearsome captains, led the side in 22 Tests. His bravado both on and off the field remains unmatched. Singh, who was part of India's famous spin-bowling quartet, took eight five-wicket hauls while leading India in the format. This resulted in 106 wickets at an average of 24.82 for him. His tally includes a 10-wicket match haul.

Information

Cummins joins Bedi on this list

As mentioned, Cummins also took his eighth Test fifer as captain, in Adelaide, joining Bedi on this elite list. Only two other players have more than six fifers in this regard - Jason Holder and Courtney Walsh (7 each).