Meanwhile, Perez is leaving Red Bull after a disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing 8th with a mere nine points in the final eight races.

Liam Lawson to race alongside Max Verstappen

F1: Liam Lawson to race for Red Bull in 2025

By Rajdeep Saha 05:24 pm Dec 19, 202405:24 pm

What's the story New Zealand's Liam Lawson will join Red Bull Racing for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The announcement comes after Red Bull and Sergio Perez mutually parted ways following a disappointing season. Lawson, who started his F1 journey with the Red Bull Junior Programme in 2019, will now race alongside world champion Max Verstappen. This is a massive step for Lawson in his career. Here's more.

Career progression

Lawson's F1 journey and Red Bull's decision

Lawson made his F1 debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, stepping in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo. Although he didn't always outpace his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull opted for him over the Japanese driver. Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, lauded Lawson's performances during his two stints with Racing Bulls. He said Lawson has proven himself capable of delivering strong results and is a true racer who isn't afraid to compete with the best.

Team dynamics

Lawson becomes Verstappen's 4th teammate at Red Bull

Lawson will be Verstappen's fourth teammate since Daniel Ricciardo departed Red Bull in 2018. He follows Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, both of whom were dropped by the team for underwhelming performances. Horner admitted that racing alongside a four-time champion like Verstappen would be a challenge but was confident that Lawson would rise to the occasion and deliver exceptional results next year.

Track record

Lawson's F1 debut and early successes

Lawson scored a point for 10th in his third Grand Prix in Singapore before Ricciardo returned for the season's final four races. His performances at the United States Grand Prix, where he finished ninth after outpacing Aston Martin's two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, and a race with Perez in Mexico City that ended in contact, have convinced Red Bull of his potential.

New journey

Lawson's reaction to joining Red Bull

Lawson said he's thrilled to join Red Bull, as it's been his dream since he was eight. He looks forward to working with and learning from world champion Verstappen. Although he has out-qualified Tsunoda only twice since his return (for the sprint races at the Sao Paulo and Qatar Grands Prix), Lawson's performances have convinced Red Bull of his potential as a suitable driver for their senior team.

Perez

Perez leaves Red Bull after a poor 2024 campaign

On Wednesday, Perez and Red Bull agreed to part ways. Despite being awarded a new two-year contract in June, Perez last stood on the podium at the Chinese Grand Prix in April in a year Verstappen won his fourth consecutive world title. Perez's stocks fell rapidly as he faded out. He finished a disappointing 8th in 2024, having collected 152 points. Notably, Perez finished the season by scoring just nine points across the final eight races.