Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024 NFL season, Atlanta Falcons' QB Cousins topped the list with a single-game record of four TD passes and 509 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was closely followed by Jameis Winston of the Cleveland Browns, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These quarterbacks showcased impressive performances, with Goff and Burrow not throwing a single interception in their respective games. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins currently owns the season record for most TDs and passing yards in a single game (Image credit: X/@NFL)

NFL: QBs with most TDs, yards in single game (2024)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:48 pm Dec 19, 202404:48 pm

What's the story In the 2024 NFL season, quarterbacks have been putting up remarkable numbers, with several setting new benchmarks for passing touchdowns and yards in a single game. This article takes a closer look at the standout performances that have captivated fans, highlighting the QBs who have stellar games. From record-breaking passing yards to impressive touchdown totals, these players have etched their names into history books.

#1

Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons, (four TDs 509 yards)

The Atlanta Falcons QB Cousins stands first on this list managing four TD passes and 509 yards. He did this on October 03, vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Cousins finished the game with 42 off 58 completed passes. Notably, he is the only QB on this list with 500+ passing yards. Overall, he now owns 3,508 yards, 18 TDs, and 303 completed passes.

#2

Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns, (four TDs, 497 yards)

The Browns QB stands second on the list after his explosive performance against the Denver Broncos on December 02. Meanwhile, Winston finished the game with four TDs, 497 yards, and 34 off 58 passes while throwing three interceptions. Overall, the 10th-year QB now owns 2,121 yards, and 13 TDs and has completed 181 of his 296 passes across 12 games this season.

#3

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions, (five TDs, 494 yards)

The Lions' MVP candidate QB, Goff is the only QB on this list with five TDs, while not having thrown even a single interception in the game. He ended the games vs the Buffalo Bills with five TDs, 494 yards, and 38 passes on December 15. Meanwhile, his current season stats read a stellar 3,759 yards, 30 TDs (just 10 interceptions), and 314 passes.

#4

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals, (four TDs, 428 yards)

The current QB season leader, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow stands fourth on the list with four TDs and 428 yards. He achieved this feat in a game against the Baltimore Ravens on July 11. By the end of the game, Burrow had managed 34 passes, a 7.6 average, and zero interceptions. Notably, he is the only second player on this list with zero interceptions.

#5

Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers, (three TDs, 414 yards)

The Steelers' veteran QB makes this list after his three TD and 414 yards game vs the Cincinnati Bengals on December 01. Overall, Wilson finished the game with 29 passes, 76.3 PCT (the highest in this list), and a 10.9 average (also the highest in this list). After eight games, he owns 1,912 yards, 13 TDs, and just three interceptions.