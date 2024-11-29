Summarize Simplifying... In short Bears rookie QB Williams has broken the record for most passing TDs, previously held by Charlie O'Rourke since 1942.

Other notable rookie QBs include Kyle Orton and Jim McMahon, both with 9 TD passes, and Cade McNown with 8.

Caleb Williams made history agains the Lions, and now owns the Bears rookie QB record for most TD passes (Image credit: X/@NFL345)

NFL: Presenting Bears rookie QBs with most passing TDs

What's the story Caleb Williams made history for the Chicago Bears, setting a franchise record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback during their recent loss to the Detroit Lions. With 14 touchdown passes already this season, Williams has cemented his place among the best rookie quarterbacks in Bears history. Let's take a closer look at other Bears rookies who managed the most passing TDs.

Caleb Williams - 14 passes in 12 games* (2024)

As mentioned Williams now owns the record for the most passing TDs by a rookie Bears QB. The No.1 overall pick surpassed Charlie O'Rourke's record of 11 passes set in 1942. With a few more games to Williams is expected to continue his stellar form. Notably, Williams is just the second rookie QB in Chicago's history to hit the double-digit TD passes mark.

Charlie O'Rourke - 11 passes in 11 games (1942)

O'Rourke was the first Bears rookie QB to cross the double-digit mark. He did so while amassing 11 TD passes in 11 games during the 1942 rookie season that stood for a staggering 82 years. Although O'Rourke played just one season in the NFL (1942), he had 951 yards from 88 attempts and finished the season with a QB rating of 82.1.

Kyle Orton - 9 TD passes in 15 games (2005)

Rookie QB Orton (2005) was the closest to O'Rourke's 11 TD passes and is tied with Jim McMahon (1982) with 9 TD passes. Orton had 9 passes in 15 games while also managing 1,869 yards from 190 passes giving him a slight edge over McMahon to secure the second spot on the list. Additionally, Orton finished his rookie season with a 51.6% completion rate.

Jim McMahon - 9 TD passes in 8 games (1982)

As mentioned, McMahon too owns eight TD passes, which he amassed during the 1982 rookie season. Meanwhile, McMahon ended his rookie season with 1,501 yards from 120 completions across eight games. Additionally, the QB's stellar season got him the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Notably, he was also named to several All-Rookie teams, while Chicago ended the season with a 3-6 record.

Cade McNown - 8 TD passes in 15 games (1999)

During the 199 season, McNown managed eight TD passes in 15 games, putting him fifth on the list and tying with Zeke Bratkowski (1954). However, McNown ended his impressive rookie season with 1,465 yards from 127 passes, earning him a completion rating of 54%. Notably, McNown set several Bears rookie records including the record for pass attempts, with 42 in the season finale.