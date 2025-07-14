This experimental AstraZeneca drug can lower high blood pressure
AstraZeneca's experimental drug, Baxdrostat, has shown promising results in a late-stage trial for treatment-resistant hypertension. The study demonstrated a big reduction in systolic blood pressure over 12 weeks when added to standard treatment at two doses. The positive results sent shares of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant up by nearly 2% today.
AstraZeneca expects annual sales of Baxdrostat to exceed $5 billion. The projection is based on its use as a standalone therapy and in combination with Farxiga, AstraZeneca's successful treatment for type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease. The firm acquired Baxdrostat through its 2023 purchase of CinCor Pharma, as part of efforts to expand its pipeline in heart and kidney disease treatments.
Baxdrostat targets the aldosterone, a hormone that raises blood pressure. This new approach is different from older treatments such as ACE inhibitors that do not target hormonal drivers. The World Health Organization estimates high blood pressure affects over one billion people globally. AstraZeneca is testing Baxdrostat in four indications, including chronic kidney disease and prevention of heart failure, in a clinical program involving more than 20,000 patients.
AstraZeneca plans to present the full trial results at a medical conference in August. However, the company has not yet announced when it will seek US approval for Baxdrostat. Despite its shares being flat this year-to-date, they have outperformed Europe's benchmark healthcare index by around 5.5%, Barclays analysts said in a note.