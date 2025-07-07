Truth about calories: Myth v/s facts

The myth that all calories are equal is one of the most common misconceptions that have prevailed for years. Sure, it may seem logical to think a calorie is just a calorie, but the truth is a lot more complex. From metabolism to hunger and energy levels, different foods affect our bodies differently. Here's the lowdown on what they do.

Macronutrients The role of macronutrients Macronutrients—carbohydrates, proteins, and fats—serve different functions in our bodies. Each macronutrient influences metabolism differently. For example, proteins need more energy to get digested as compared to carbohydrates and fats. Meaning, eating protein-rich foods can boost metabolic rate a tad more than other macronutrients. Also, proteins tend to keep you fuller for longer durations as compared to carbohydrates or fats.

Blood sugar Impact on blood sugar levels Not all calories affect blood sugar levels equally. Foods rich in refined sugars and simple carbohydrates can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, followed by crashes. This increases hunger, and potential overeating. On the other hand, whole grains and fiber-rich foods lead to slower digestion and gradual increases in blood sugar levels. They promote sustained energy release.

Thermic effect Thermic effect of food The thermic effect of food is the energy our bodies burn while digesting our meals. Different foods have different thermic effects, for instance, protein has a higher thermic effect compared to fats or carbohydrates. This implies that eating protein-rich meals can result in burning more calories while digesting them compared to meals rich in fats or carbs.