5-minute breakfast: Avocado-berry parfait

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day, and an avocado-berry parfait is just the thing for it. The dish combines creamy avocado with fresh berries, giving a delightful mix of flavors and textures. Not just easy to prepare, it's also packed with essential nutrients. In just five minutes, you can whip-up a delicious parfait that would keep you energized all morning.

Ingredients Choosing the right ingredients Selecting fresh ingredients is the key to this parfait. Go for ripe avocados that are a little soft when touched but not mushy. Use a mix of berries such as strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries for a burst of flavor and color. Greek yogurt adds creaminess and protein, while granola adds the crunch.

Layering Layering techniques for perfect parfait Start by mashing half an avocado in a bowl until smooth. In a glass or jar, layer Greek yogurt at the bottom followed by the mashed avocado. Add a layer of mixed berries on top of the avocado. Repeat these layers until you reach the top of your container.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits to consider Avocados, loaded with healthy fats, promote heart health and offer sustained energy. Berries, packed with antioxidants, fight inflammation and strengthen immunity. Greek yogurt adds protein for muscle repair and satiety, making you feel full for longer. This combination not just tastes amazing but also delivers a nutritional punch needed for a healthy kickstart to the day.