Busy mornings? Try these 5-minute tacos

Breakfast tacos are a quick, delicious way to kickstart your day, especially when you're pressed for time. These vegetarian fillings are not just easy to make but also packed with nutrients, making them the perfect healthy breakfast option. With just five minutes on hand, you can whip up these scrummy fillings that will keep you fueled all morning long. Here are some simple yet tasty ideas for your next breakfast taco adventure.

Bean-avocado Black bean and avocado delight Black beans and avocado make the perfect taco filling for a hearty breakfast. Just mash half an avocado and mix it with canned black beans. Add a pinch of salt, pepper, and lime juice for flavor. This filling is packed with fiber and healthy fats, keeping you energized all morning.

Spinach-cheese Spinach and cheese combo For those who love greens, spinach with cheese makes for a nutritious option. Saute fresh spinach in olive oil until wilted, then sprinkle some shredded cheese on top while still warm so it melts nicely. This combination is rich in vitamins A and C, along with calcium from the cheese.

Salsa-tomato Tomato salsa mix A fresh tomato salsa can add zest to your breakfast tacos without much effort. Dice tomatoes finely along with onions and cilantro; season this mixture with salt, pepper, lime juice, or vinegar if desired before spooning onto tortillas filled already by other ingredients like beans or potatoes.