Recipes using almond flour you'll love
What's the story
Almond flour can revolutionize your baking game. Made from finely milled almonds, it provides a gluten-free option for regular wheat flour. With its deliciously nutty flavor and moist texture, almond flour can be incorporated into a range of recipes, giving your bakes a unique spin. Here are five delicious recipes that demonstrate the creative possibilities almond flour can offer in your baking.
Pancakes
Almond flour pancakes delight
Delicious breakfast ideas! Almond flour pancakes are a great way to start your day. They are fluffy and tasty, without any gluten. How to make it? Mix almond flour with baking powder, milk, and vanilla extract. Cook on a skillet till golden brown on both sides. Serve with fresh fruits or maple syrup for added sweetness.
Banana bread
Moist almond flour banana bread
Almond flour banana bread is moist and flavorful. Mash ripe bananas and mix them with almond flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and honey for sweetness. Pour the batter into a loaf pan and bake until it turns golden brown. This delicious banana bread makes for an excellent snack or breakfast option.
Cookies
Chewy almond flour cookies
Almond flour cookies are chewy, satisfying treats that everyone will love. Combine almond flour with sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips (if you like). Roll the dough into small balls and place them on a baking sheet before flattening slightly. Bake until they turn light brown around the edges.
Crackers
Savory almond flour crackers
For those who like savory more than sweet (which is basically everyone), almond flour crackers are a must-try. Mix almond flour with salt, olive oil, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Add sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and hemp hearts for texture. Incorporate nutritional yeast and cheese of your choice for flavor. Roll the dough, cut into shapes and bake until crispy.