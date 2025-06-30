Why guavas are your secret vitamin C weapon

Guavas, a tropical fruit, are packed with vitamin C, often exceeding the daily recommended intake. (100% RDA) This nutrient is important for a healthy immune system and skin. While most fruits contain vitamin C, guavas are uniquely high in the vitamin. Here's how guavas can meet and exceed your daily vitamin C requirements.

Nutrient density High vitamin C content in guavas Guavas are rich in nutrients, especially vitamin C. In fact, a single guava can give you more than 200% of the daily recommended intake of this vital vitamin. This makes them a great source for fulfilling your nutritional requirements without having to eat much. The rich vitamin C content in guavas boosts immunity and helps in collagen production, something that's essential for skin health.

Fruit comparison Comparison with other fruits When you compare other fruits like oranges or strawberries, guavas provide much more vitamin C per serving. For example, an orange may deliver some 70 mg of vitamin C, but a comparable serving of guava can give you over 200 mg. This makes guavas pretty much the most effective choice for naturally upping your vitamin intake.

Additional nutrients Health benefits beyond vitamin C Apart from being rich in vitamin C, guavas also come loaded with other beneficial nutrients such as fiber and antioxidants. These elements aid digestive health and help reduce oxidative stress in the body. The presence of these additional nutrients makes guavas a wholesome choice for those looking for the complete health benefits from their fruit intake.