Acupressure for stress relief: 5 techniques

Acupressure is an ancient practice that uses pressure on certain points of the body to induce relaxation and eliminate stress. The thumb is a handy tool and can be used effectively in acupressure techniques. These methods are easy to perform and can offer you immediate stress relief. Here are five thumb acupressure techniques that you can try for instant stress relief.

Union valley Pressing the union valley point The union valley point, located between the thumb and index finger, is essential for relieving stress. By applying firm pressure with your opposite thumb into the webbing of this area for about 30 seconds, you can greatly relieve tension headaches and stress. Make sure to couple this move with deep, slow breaths to amplify the calming effect. This technique is simple yet effective for quick stress busting.

Inner gate Stimulating the inner gate point The inner gate point, located on your inner wrist about three finger-widths below the palm's base, is key to managing anxiety and improving emotional stability. Press the area with your thumb and apply steady force to invoke a sense of calm. Keep this pressure for one minute, all the while focusing on slow, deliberate breaths to maximize the calming effect.

Great surge Activating the great surge point The great surge point, located on top of the foot between big toe and second toe, is a key area for thumb acupressure. Pressing your thumb here with gentle yet firm pressure can greatly reduce irritability while inducing a deep sense of relaxation. Keep the pressure for an entire minute. Meanwhile, sit in a comfortable posture to enjoy the relaxation benefits. This easy trick is a quick way to induce calmness.

Heavenly pillar Targeting the heavenly pillar points The heavenly pillar points, on either side of the neck's base (just below where it meets the skull) are essential for stress relief. Using both thumbs at once to press these points can relieve neck tension to a great extent. It also relieves stress-related symptoms like insomnia and fatigue. For best results, keep pressing for a minute while breathing deeply and slowly. It's simple, yet effective in making you relaxed and healthier.