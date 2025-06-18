What's the story

With our eyes glued to screens all day in today's digital age, fatigue and discomfort are common complaints.

However, regular eye exercises can help relieve this strain and refresh fatigued eyes.

They're simple, require no special equipment and can be performed anywhere.

By adding them to your daily routine, you can improve eye health and minimize the risk of long-term damage.

Here are 5 effective exercises that can refresh your eyes.