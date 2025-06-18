Tired eyes? These exercises may help
With our eyes glued to screens all day in today's digital age, fatigue and discomfort are common complaints.
However, regular eye exercises can help relieve this strain and refresh fatigued eyes.
They're simple, require no special equipment and can be performed anywhere.
By adding them to your daily routine, you can improve eye health and minimize the risk of long-term damage.
Here are 5 effective exercises that can refresh your eyes.
Palming
Palming for relaxation
Palming is a pretty simple technique to help relax the eyes by relieving stress around them.
For palming, rub your hands together until they feel warm. Then, gently place your palms over your closed eyes without putting pressure on the eyeballs.
Ensure no light seeps through gaps between the fingers or nose bridge.
Maintain this position for a few minutes, breathing deeply to relax completely.
Breaks
The 20-20-20 rule
The 20-20-20 rule is a great way to relieve eye strain while working for long hours in front of a screen.
Every 20 minutes, take a break from looking at the screen and focus on an object roughly 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
This exercise relaxes the focusing muscles in the eyes and lessens fatigue from continuous near work.
Rolling
Eye rolling exercise
Eye rolling is another beneficial exercise that increases flexibility in the eye muscles and improves circulation around them.
Start by sitting comfortably with relaxed shoulders.
Then slowly roll your eyes clockwise in a full circle about ten times, before switching direction counterclockwise another ten times.
Each session should last about one minute per direction.
Shifting focus
Focus shifting technique
Focus shifting means alternating focus between near and far objects, for instance, fingertips and wall clocks, in short intervals.
This exercise, when repeated several times a day, strengthens the accommodation abilities of the eyes.
It prevents stress from prolonged screen time, ensuring that optimal eye performance is maintained consistently with regular practice.
Blinking
Blinking refreshes eyes naturally
Blinking naturally lubricates our eyeballs, keeping them moist, preventing dryness, and irritation associated with prolonged exposure to electronic devices.
Emitting blue light, harmful effects are mitigated significantly with an increased frequency.
A conscious effort made to blink more often, consciously aware of surroundings, is conducive to an environment promoting healthy habits.
Adopted proactively and maintained consistently over time, yielding positive outcomes experienced firsthand, personally witnessed, and observed directly.