5 tasty ways to cook with breadfruit
What's the story
African breadfruit, with its versatility and nutritional benefits, serves as a staple in many African cuisines.
The unique fruit can be converted into a variety of delicious dishes that are satisfying as well as healthy.
Whether you want to explore new flavors or include more plant-based meals to your diet, these recipes provide a delightful way to dig into African breadfruit.
Here are five recipes.
Breakfast treat
Breadfruit porridge delight
Breadfruit porridge is another comforting breakfast option that you can try.
The creaminess of breadfruit combined with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg makes a perfect breakfast.
To make it, boil peeled and diced breadfruit until soft and mash it with coconut milk until smooth. Add spices and sweeten with honey or sugar to taste.
This warm dish is ideal to start your day on a healthy note.
Hearty meal
Breadfruit stew sensation
Breadfruit stew is a hearty meal that goes well with vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and spinach.
Start with sauteing onions and garlic in oil, before adding chopped vegetables and cubed breadfruit.
Let everything simmer in vegetable broth until tender. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs for added flavor.
This stew makes for a filling lunch or dinner option.
Snack time
Roasted breadfruit bites
If you're looking for something crunchy but wholesome, roasted breadfruit bites make an excellent snack option.
Slice the breadfruit into thin wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt and pepper, and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
You can either enjoy these bites on their own or pair them with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Fresh twist
Breadfruit salad mix-up
For a refreshing salad option that highlights breadfruit's distinctive taste, dice cooked breadfruits with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, avocado, lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Mix well and serve chilled. Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and basil if desired.
This colorful salad goes with any meal and brings an explosion of freshness to the plate.
Sweet treat
Breadfruit pancakes surprise
To make breadfruit pancakes, prepare a mixture of flour, baking powder, and sugar.
Add mashed ripe bananas, vanilla extract, and milk to make a batter.
Cook the mixture on a griddle until each side is golden brown and the pancakes are fluffy.
Serve these delicious pancakes drizzled with syrup, topped with fruits, and nuts for a delicious sweet treat at breakfast or brunch.