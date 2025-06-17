What's the story

Chennai, an industrious metropolis famous for its vibrant culture and heritage, is home to a number of hidden vegetarian breakfast gems that are definitely worth checking out.

These street-side joints whip up mouth-watering, authentic South Indian fare for both locals and travelers.

From crispy dosas to fluffy idlis, these breakfast joints offer a scrumptious, budget-friendly culinary experience.

Let's explore Chennai's best-kept secrets for a satiating vegetarian breakfast.