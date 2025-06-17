What to eat in Chennai and where
What's the story
Chennai, an industrious metropolis famous for its vibrant culture and heritage, is home to a number of hidden vegetarian breakfast gems that are definitely worth checking out.
These street-side joints whip up mouth-watering, authentic South Indian fare for both locals and travelers.
From crispy dosas to fluffy idlis, these breakfast joints offer a scrumptious, budget-friendly culinary experience.
Let's explore Chennai's best-kept secrets for a satiating vegetarian breakfast.
Mylapore Delight
Savor idlis at Mylapore
Home to several small eateries, Mylapore is the place to be for soft and fluffy idlis served with an array of chutneys and sambar.
These joints open as early as 6:00 am, making them perfect to kickstart your day.
The prices, which usually range from ₹30 to ₹50 per plate, are another highlight of these meals.
This area is a must-visit for anyone wanting to try traditional South Indian breakfast fare.
Triplicane treats
Relish dosas at Triplicane
Triplicane is home to some amazing dosa joints.
Here, you can get crispy dosas stuffed with a variety of things such as potatoes or paneer, and served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Most of the stalls in this area have been serving locals for decades, promising authentic flavors that have survived the test of time.
Prices are also quite reasonable, with most costing ₹40-₹70.
T Nagar temptations
Enjoy Pongal at T Nagar
T Nagar is famous not only for shopping but also for its delectable pongal offerings during breakfast hours.
This comforting dish, made from rice and lentils, is often served with ghee-laden sambar and coconut chutney on the side.
Street vendors here offer generous portions at pocket-friendly prices, ranging from ₹40 to ₹60 per serving.
Sowcarpet Snacks
Delight in vadas at Sowcarpet
Sowcarpet's colorful streets are dotted with stalls selling steaming hot vadas that make for the ideal morning snack or side dish for your main course.
These deep-fried goodies are available in various avatars like medu vada or masala vada with tangy chutneys or spicy sambar dipping sauces on offer nearby too!
They usually cost around ₹20 per piece, easy on the pocket, hard on the taste buds!