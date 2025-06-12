When in Arunachal Pradesh, try these dishes
Arunachal Pradesh, located in the northeast of India, is a treasure trove of some unique culinary practices.
The valleys of the state serve some of the most delicious breakfasts which are not known to most of us.
More often than not, these meals are simple yet nutritious, a reflection of the region's agricultural practices and cultural heritage.
Let's explore these breakfast options.
Fermented flavor
Pika pila: A tangy delight
If you are a fan of fermented food, you must try pika pila.
A traditional fermented pickle made out of bamboo shoots and other local ingredients, it's relished with rice for breakfast in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh.
The tangy taste adds a zing to your meal, making it a favorite among locals.
The dish reflects the region's fermentation expertise, passed down through generations.
Local brew
Apong: Traditional rice beverage
Apong, a traditional rice beverage, accompanies most meals in Arunachal Pradesh, including breakfast.
Made from fermented rice, it has a mild taste and is mostly consumed as part of morning rituals or gatherings.
This beverage highlights the importance of rice cultivation in the region and how it serves as the staple food source to local communities.
Nutritious start
Zan: Millet-based porridge
Zan is a millet-based porridge that acts as a wholesome breakfast option for many Arunachalis.
Since it is rich in nutrients and easy to make, it fuels them for the day.
Notably, millet is grown in abundance in the region because it easily adapts to mountainous terrains, making zan an essential part of their meals.
Unique combination
Chura sabji: Fermented cheese dish
Chura sabji pairs fermented cheese with vegetables to make a savory dish commonly relished during breakfast hours.
The utilization of locally sourced ingredients also portrays sustainable practices widely adopted among communities here.
This dish demonstrates how traditional methods can be creatively adapted without compromising on nutrition levels in meals eaten routinely by locals across different regions within Arunachal Pradesh's valleys.