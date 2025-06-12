Kaffir lime: Brighten up your everyday cooking
What's the story
Kaffir lime, known for its unique aroma and flavor, is a staple in many Southeast Asian cuisines. Its leaves and zest are often used to enhance the taste of various dishes.
This article explores delightful recipes that incorporate kaffir lime, offering a refreshing twist to your culinary repertoire.
From soups to desserts, these recipes highlight the versatility of this citrus fruit, making it an exciting ingredient to experiment with in your kitchen.
Green curry
Thai green curry with kaffir lime
Thai green curry is a popular dish and it benefits a lot from the addition of kaffir lime leaves.
The leaves add a distinct citrusy note, which perfectly complements the rich coconut milk base.
For this dish, simmer coconut milk with green curry paste, veggies like bell peppers and zucchini, and tofu/paneer for protein.
Add torn kaffir lime leaves towards the end for maximum flavor infusion.
Fragrant rice
Kaffir lime leaf rice
Kaffir lime leaf rice is an aromatic side dish perfect for accompanying curries or grilled vegetables.
Cook jasmine rice as usual but add a few whole kaffir lime leaves during cooking.
The heat releases their oils into the rice, imparting a subtle yet fragrant citrus aroma.
Remove the leaves before serving to enjoy perfectly infused rice without any bitterness.
Refreshing dessert
Kaffir lime sorbet
Kaffir lime sorbet makes for a tangy, sweet refreshing dessert option.
For this sorbet, mix sugar syrup and freshly squeezed kaffir lime juice and zest in an ice cream maker until smooth and frozen.
The result is a light dessert that can be enjoyed on its own or for cleansing the palate after spicy meals.
Zesty soup
Spicy lemongrass soup with kaffir lime
Spicy lemongrass soup is made tastier with kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass stalks, and ginger slices in a vegetable broth.
Seasoned with soy sauce or tamari for the gluten-free version, it is packed with shiitake mushrooms and tofu cubes.
Served hot, each bowl is garnished with fresh cilantro sprigs, making for a zesty and warming meal option.