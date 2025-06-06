Refreshing mint recipes to try this summer
Mint is such a versatile herb, that it can lend a refreshing twist to a wide range of dishes, particularly in the hot summer months.
Its cool flavor and aroma make it a perfect ingredient for whipping up delightful treats to cool off.
From drinks to desserts, mint can be added in so many ways to amp up your culinary creations.
Here are easy yet delightful mint recipes you can try this summer.
Refreshing drink
Mint lemonade twist
Mint lemonade is a classic summer drink that perfectly blends the tanginess of lemons with the coolness of mint.
To make it, blend fresh mint leaves with lemon juice and sugar until smooth. Strain the mixture into a pitcher of cold water and ice cubes.
Stir well and garnish with more mint leaves before serving. This drink not only quenches thirst but also gives a burst of freshness.
Cool salad
Minty watermelon salad
A watermelon salad infused with mint makes a refreshing side dish ideal for hot days.
Cube fresh watermelon and toss it with chopped mint leaves, crumbled feta cheese, and a drizzle of lime juice.
The sweetness of watermelon pairs beautifully with the tangy lime and savory cheese, while mint adds an invigorating touch to this simple salad.
Sweet treat
Chocolate mint ice cream
Chocolate mint ice cream is an indulgent dessert combining rich chocolate flavors and refreshing mint notes.
To make it at home, mix heavy cream, milk, sugar, cocoa powder, and peppermint extract in an ice cream maker, according to its instructions.
Once churned to perfection, fold in chocolate chips or chunks before freezing until firm.
Cooling side dish
Cucumber mint raita
Cucumber raita, elevated with fresh mint, serves as a cooling side to spicy meals or a snack on hot days.
Grate cucumbers into plain yogurt along with finely chopped fresh mints; lightly season with salt plus cumin powder if desired, then stir well till combined evenly throughout mixture prior serving chilled with main course dishes like rice pilafs or flatbreads alike!