How to use coffee grounds for garden pests
Used coffee grounds provide a natural, sustainable alternative to keep pests away in your garden.
They're also super affordable, repurposing waste to keep your plants safe from insects without the use of harmful chemicals.
Here's a guide on how you can use coffee grounds in your gardening for successful pest control.
Ground barrier
Sprinkle around plants
Sprinkling used coffee grounds around the base of plants can form a barrier that keeps pests like slugs and snails at bay.
The texture of the grounds is abrasive, making it difficult for these pests to crawl over and reach the plant.
This method is simple and takes only a little effort, but it can drastically minimize pest activity around your garden.
Soil enrichment
Mix into soil
Not only does mixing coffee grounds into the soil helps repel pests, but it also enriches the soil with nutrients such as nitrogen.
The dual benefit makes it an attractive option for gardeners looking to improve plant health while keeping insects at bay.
Just make sure you mix them well into the soil so they don't form clumps, which could hinder water absorption.
Mulch layer
Use as mulch
You can use coffee grounds as mulch around plants, to prevent pesky pests such as ants and beetles.
When spread evenly on the soil surface, they act as a protective layer, discouraging these insects from settling in or near your plants.
Plus, it also helps retain moisture in the soil, promoting healthier plant growth.
Enhanced protection
Combine with other natural repellents
For added protection against a broader range of pests, think of mixing coffee grounds with other natural repellents such as crushed shells or diatomaceous earth.
The mix forms multiple barriers which are more effective at preventing different kinds of insects from invading your garden.
Trying different mixes may prove more successful based on particular pest problems you have.