Give your curtains a timeless twist with vintage medallions
What's the story
Adding vintage medallions to curtains can make your regular interiors elegant and charming.
These decorative pieces, generally made of metal or wood, lend a bit of history and class to any room.
By placing medallions on curtains, homeowners can create a unique focal point that contributes to the overall aesthetic beauty of their homes.
Here are 5 ways to add vintage medallions to curtains for a classy interior look.
Style selection
Choosing the right medallion style
Selecting appropriate style of vintage medallion is crucial to achieving the desired effect in your interior design.
Consider the existing decor theme and color palette while choosing medallions. For instance, ornate designs work well in traditional settings, while simpler patterns suit modern interiors.
The material of the medallion should also complement other elements in the room, like furniture or fixtures.
Placement tips
Placement techniques for maximum impact
The placement of vintage medallions on curtains can make a world of difference.
Placing them at eye level makes sure they become an instant focal point as soon as one enters the room.
But, if you place them higher up, they can draw attention to high ceilings and create an illusion of space.
Try playing around with different placements to see what best suits your room's architecture and design.
Fabric coordination
Coordinating with curtain fabrics
To achieve a harmonious look, it is essential to coordinate vintage medallions with curtain fabrics effectively.
Choose fabrics that either contrast or complement the color and texture of your chosen medallion style.
For example, heavy brocade curtains pair well with intricate metal medallions, while lighter fabrics may benefit from more delicate wooden designs.
Maintenance advice
Maintenance tips for longevity
The secret to ensuring vintage medallions retain their beauty is proper maintenance.
A regular dusting keeps buildup at bay that could tarnish metal finishes or dull wooden surfaces.
If required, you can even use gentle cleaning solutions according to the specific material type to keep them shiny without causing damage.