UK's stranded F-35B fighter jet departs from Thiruvananthapuram airport

The United Kingdom 's F-35B fighter jet, which had made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14, has finally taken off after successful repairs. The advanced stealth aircraft is worth over $110 million and was stranded due to a technical snag in its hydraulic system. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had assisted with the landing and provided refueling and logistical support.

Kerala: The British Navy's F-35 fighter aircraft, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, takes off from the airport on July 22, 2025.

Repair process UK expert team arrived on July 6 to repair jet A 21-member expert team from the UK, equipped with specialized equipment, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on July 6 to repair the aircraft. The team was flown in after British authorities thanked Indian authorities for their support. After repairs were completed, the jet was moved to an airport parking bay and refueled for its return journey.

Timeline How the fighter jet's emergency landing happened The Royal Navy's F-35B, part of the Carrier Strike Group on HMS Prince of Wales, had to make an emergency landing after reporting low fuel and bad weather. The aircraft was first parked at Bay 4 but was later moved to an Air India hangar for repairs. An official said that the UK expert team has completed their work and has prepared the jet for departure on July 22.