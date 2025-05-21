What's the story

In a delightful surprise for fans of the beloved children's show Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have welcomed a new addition to their family.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Evie, on Tuesday, through a social media post featuring a town crier announcing, "Peppa and George have a baby sister!"

Evie became the third sibling, after Peppa and her brother George.