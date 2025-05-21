It's a girl! Peppa Pig's family grows with baby Evie
What's the story
In a delightful surprise for fans of the beloved children's show Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have welcomed a new addition to their family.
The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Evie, on Tuesday, through a social media post featuring a town crier announcing, "Peppa and George have a baby sister!"
Evie became the third sibling, after Peppa and her brother George.
Birthplace
Baby Evie was born at London's St Mary's Hospital
The joyous occasion was also announced on the UK news talk show Good Morning Britain.
Host Richard Arnold revealed that Evie's birth happened at London's St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing, famously known as the birthplace of Kate Middleton's three kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
Fun coincidence, isn't it?
New character
Evie's arrival marks a significant milestone for 'Peppa Pig'
Evie's arrival will mark the first new character in the animated series Peppa Pig in two decades.
According to The Independent, fans will see Evie on the screen in the fall, while a cinema special called Peppa Meets The Baby will release on May 30.
Mummy Pig told PEOPLE (on email) that Evie is a family name, after her Great Aunt Evie. She added that the birth wasn't easy but worth it, once Evie was safely in her arms.
Growth
Peppa Pig's journey from 1 to 3
Mummy Pig, who has been entertaining audiences for over two decades, announced her third pregnancy on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie back in February.
The news took the Internet by storm, especially after a gender reveal party at London's Battersea Power Station last month.
Mummy Pig shared Peppa and her brother George are thrilled about their new sibling and settling well to the change.
Name reveal
Peppa Pig's real name revealed to fans
In April, fans were shocked to learn Peppa's real name is Pepperius Peppa Pig. The revelation was greeted with excitement across social media.
The show remains a hit among kids, with Peppa living with her parents and little brother George.
The family is now looking forward to "lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights" with the arrival of their new baby.