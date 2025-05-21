Are Cillian Murphy, Daniel Craig working together?
What's the story
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle is reportedly in talks with actors Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig to headline his next, currently untitled film.
The project will be produced by Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.
Although details are scant, insiders indicate the film may be set in a prison.
Production timeline
Production to begin if deals are finalized
If Murphy and Craig seal their deals, production on Chazelle's film should start later this year.
The director was eyeing a number of projects, including a biopic on Evel Knievel with Leonardo DiCaprio in the titular role.
But for now, Chazelle has refocused on the prison drama.
Career highlights
Murphy and Craig's recent projects
Recently, Murphy earned accolades for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and just wrapped up filming for the Peaky Blinders movie The Immortal Man for Netflix. He also continued his indie movie run as he appeared in Small Things Like These.
Meanwhile, Craig was recently seen in the A24 film Queer, which got him a Golden Globe nomination. He will also reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man, releasing on Netflix.