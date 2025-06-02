Shashi Tharoor to address Congress criticism after returning to India
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has vowed to address criticism from his party over his comments on 'Operation Sindoor' after he returns from an all-party international mission.
Speaking from Brazil, Tharoor said, "When we return to India, we will certainly address our critics and speak with our colleagues and the media. For now, our focus remains on the countries we're visiting and the message we're delivering."
Controversial remarks
Tharoor's comments on Operation Sindoor spark controversy
Tharoor is at odds with his own party for remarks he made during an address to the Indian-American community in New York.
At the event, Tharoor praised Operation Sindoor, saying it marked a shift in India's military posture.
"For the first time, India crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to strike a terror base — a launch pad — after the 2016 Uri attack. Even during the Kargil War, we did not cross the LoC," he said.
Internal backlash
Tharoor's remarks on Operation Sindoor draw criticism
This assertion drew criticism from within his party, with Congress leader Pawan Khera posting a video of former PM Manmohan Singh stating that surgical strikes were also conducted under the UPA government.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the Modi government's decision to include opposition leaders like Tharoor in foreign delegations without proper consultation. He called it a "cheap political game."
Mockingly, Congress leader Udit Raj suggested Tharoor be made the "super spokesperson of the BJP" for his remarks.
Future speculation
Tharoor responds to criticisms
Last week, Tharoor responded to the criticisms, stating that his remarks were about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not past wars.
"My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB," Tharoor responded.