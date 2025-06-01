'Hundreds of BJP workers killed after Mamata became CM...': Shah
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being responsible for the deaths of "hundreds" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.
Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, he said, "For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan 'Maa, Maati, Maanush.'" He alleged that under her rule, Bengal has become a land of infiltration and crime.
Election challenge
Shah challenges Banerjee to contest violence-free elections
Shah also challenged Banerjee to contest elections without violence, saying if she had the courage, her deposit would be seized.
He accused her of appeasing voters at the cost of security and peace in Bengal.
"Didi, listen to me, your time is over now," he said confidently, predicting a BJP victory in 2026.
Justice promise
Shah promises punishment for BJP workers' murderers
Further, Shah promised that once the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is out of power, those behind the murders of BJP workers will be punished.
He said they would be brought to justice even if they were hiding beneath the ground.
"I assure that as soon as the TMC is removed from power, those responsible for the murders of our party workers will be punished," he added.
Inauguration event
Shah inaugurates Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolkata
Earlier on Sunday, the Union home minister inaugurated the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, on the outskirts of Kolkata.
He said the lab would help bolster a comprehensive approach to solve complicated cases in eastern and northeastern India.
Shah's visit to West Bengal is scheduled for two days.