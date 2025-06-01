What's the story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being responsible for the deaths of "hundreds" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, he said, "For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan 'Maa, Maati, Maanush.'" He alleged that under her rule, Bengal has become a land of infiltration and crime.