'Disband INDIA if over': Omar Abdullah amid AAP, Congress fight
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called out the lack of unity within the opposition bloc after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress decided to contest separately in the Delhi assembly polls.
Both parties are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc like Abdullah's party, the National Conference.
"There was no time limit to the INDIA alliance...They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections," Abdullah told ANI.
Bloc uncertainty
Abdullah calls for clarity on INDIA bloc's future
Abdullah also voiced concern over the future of the INDIA bloc, demanding a meeting after the Delhi elections to bring clarity.
"It is unfortunate that no meeting of the INDIA bloc has taken place. Who will lead? What will be the agenda? How will the alliance move forward?" he asked.
His sentiments were echoed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who earlier said the bloc had lost its significance after the Lok Sabha polls.
Twitter Post
'Cannot say anything about what's going on in Delhi'
#WATCH | Jammu: J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "... I cannot say anything about what's going on in Delhi because we have nothing to do with Delhi Elections... As far as I remember, there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, no INDIA alliance meeting is being… pic.twitter.com/u9w9FazeJG— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025
Bloc politics
Congress faces isolation within INDIA bloc
The Congress is fighting a lonely battle in Delhi as crucial INDIA allies such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have announced support for the AAP.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and SP president Akhilesh Yadav have openly endorsed AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, leaving the Congress alone.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has also voiced his concerns over the AAP-Congress feud, saying it unwittingly benefits the BJP. He stressed that they should be concentrating on fighting BJP nationally.
Feud fallout
Shiv Sena MP expresses concern over AAP-Congress feud
Raut slammed Congress for calling Kejriwal a "deshdrohi," pointing out the hypocrisy in their position against the BJP's similar moves.
The AAP and Congress leaders have been disparaging one another in their campaign for the capital election over the last few weeks.
Congress politicians have charged the Kejriwal-led party with corruption and poor leadership, while the AAP has claimed that the Congress is working hand in hand with the BJP.