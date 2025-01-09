What's the story

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called out the lack of unity within the opposition bloc after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress decided to contest separately in the Delhi assembly polls.

Both parties are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc like Abdullah's party, the National Conference.

"There was no time limit to the INDIA alliance...They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections," Abdullah told ANI.