By Snehil Singh 08:08 pm Dec 18, 202408:08 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal staged a sit-in protest at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Wednesday. The demonstration was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments about BR Ambedkar in Parliament. Shah had criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name, suggesting it was excessive. Kejriwal condemned these remarks as disrespectful toward Ambedkar and demanded strict action against Shah.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of being "anti-Ambedkar." He alleged Modi's defense of Shah's remarks was part of a "well-thought-out strategy" by the party. The AAP leader said, "By defending Amit Shah, PM Modi has made it clear that the BJP's top leadership is anti-Ambedkar." He further urged BJP supporters to choose between supporting Ambedkar or their party.

Kejriwal also reiterated his and his party's commitment to Ambedkar's teachings. He said, "For crores of people from underprivileged communities, Ambedkar is no less than a god." "I follow Ambedkar's teachings, and whenever I face challenges, I turn to his wisdom. The Aam Aadmi Party follows Ambedkar's ideology," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi defended Shah's remarks and said that Shah exposed Congress's dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said that Congress sat in power for years but did nothing to empower the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.