'Who are infiltrators?': Congress questions BJP's Jharkhand tribal land plan

By Chanshimla Varah 09:00 pm Nov 14, 202409:00 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) controversial plan to protect tribal land in Jharkhand has come under fire from the Congress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections, it will bring a law to stop "infiltrators" from buying tribal land by marrying tribal women. "Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters," Shah said at a rally in Seraikela on Monday.

Further, Shah proposed a committee to identify these "infiltrators" and reclaim land allegedly acquired by them. He slammed the current Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government for corruption and not addressing infiltration issues. Shah also claimed that Champai Soren, a former JMM leader who joined BJP, was forced to resign as chief minister due to his concerns about infiltration.

Congress leader questions BJP's definition of 'infiltrators'

Challenging the BJP's definition of "infiltrators," Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "BJP, despite being in power at the Centre for 10 years, has not been able to identify infiltrators." "BJP has to explain who infiltrators are." He added if the INDIA bloc came to power, they would provide gas cylinders at ₹450 even to these so-called "infiltrators."

UP CM accuses JMM-led coalition of harboring infiltrators

"This will be for the common masses...whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators - it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered," Mir said addressing a poll rally at Chandrapura. The second round of voting will take held on November 20. The first phase of voting took place on Wednesday, while the ballots will be counted on November 23.