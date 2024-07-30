In short Simplifying... In short Two people lost their lives when a Mumbai-bound train derailed in Jharkhand, causing 18 coaches, including passenger, power, and pantry cars, to go off track.

Indian Railways has initiated rescue operations, provided helpline numbers, and arranged alternative transportation for affected passengers.

The incident led to the cancellation and diversion of several trains, disrupting the regular schedule.

The Mumbai-bound train derailed early on Tuesday morning

2 killed as coaches of Mumbai-bound train derail in Jharkhand

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:07 am Jul 30, 202409:07 am

What's the story Two people lost their lives and 20 more sustained injuries when approximately 18 coaches of a Mumbai-bound train derailed in Jharkhand on Tuesday morning. The Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, at approximately 3:45am. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. The exact cause of train derailment is being ascertained, reports said

Accident

Another goods train also derailed nearby

Senior Railways official Om Prakash Charan reported that a nearby goods train had also derailed, though it remains uncertain if both incidents happened simultaneously. Out of the 18 derailed coaches, 16 were passenger coaches, along with one power car and one pantry car, he added. The injured were given first aid and then shifted to Chakradharpur for further treatment.

Twitter Post

Rescue operations underway

Helpline numbers

Railway issues helpline numbers

For the affected passengers, buses and extra trains have been arranged by Indian Railways. The railways have also provided helpline numbers for more information: Tatanagar: 06572290324 Chakradharpur: 06587 238072 Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244 Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217 Ranchi: 0651-27-87115 Mumbai: 022-22694040

Cancelations and diversions

Three trains canceled

Additionally, three trains were canceled, and one was short-terminated while another was diverted due to the affected route. The canceled trains included the Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat Express (22861), Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express, and Howrah-Barbil Express. The South Bihar Express (13288) was diverted, and the Asansol Tata Memu Pass Special Train (08173) was short-terminated at Adra.