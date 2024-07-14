In short Simplifying... In short Mumbai is battling traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall, with key areas like the Andheri subway temporarily closed due to waterlogging.

The city's municipal corporation has advised residents to stay indoors, following an orange alert for heavy rainfall from the weather department.

Meanwhile, a red alert for heavy downpours has been issued for Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, with several other states also expected to experience showers.

Heavy overnight rain causes waterlogging in Mumbai

Mumbai grapples with traffic chaos amid heavy rainfall

By Chanshimla Varah 10:43 am Jul 14, 202410:43 am

What's the story Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rain on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall and issued a yellow alert for the city, with IMD Mumbai warning of "intense spells of rain" in Raigad and Thane districts over the next few hours. The downpour led to traffic jams in several areas, including those near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Western Express Highway.

Traffic diversions and civic response to Mumbai rains

The heavy rains also affected the busy Andheri subway, leading to traffic diversions. "Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Traffic is diverted to S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police announced on social media. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary, citing the IMD's orange alert for heavy rainfall. The IMD also issued an orange alert for several districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Waterlogging in several places in Mumbai

Other states weather forecast

The weather department predicts maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai to be around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, a red alert warning of heavy downpours has been issued for Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra on Sunday. Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to see showers. An orange alert has been issued for these states.