Mumbai grapples with traffic chaos amid heavy rainfall
Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rain on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall and issued a yellow alert for the city, with IMD Mumbai warning of "intense spells of rain" in Raigad and Thane districts over the next few hours. The downpour led to traffic jams in several areas, including those near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Western Express Highway.
Traffic diversions and civic response to Mumbai rains
The heavy rains also affected the busy Andheri subway, leading to traffic diversions. "Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Traffic is diverted to S.V road," Mumbai Traffic Police announced on social media. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary, citing the IMD's orange alert for heavy rainfall. The IMD also issued an orange alert for several districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.
Waterlogging in several places in Mumbai
Other states weather forecast
The weather department predicts maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai to be around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, a red alert warning of heavy downpours has been issued for Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra on Sunday. Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to see showers. An orange alert has been issued for these states.