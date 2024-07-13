'What's your charge per night': CISF personnel told SpiceJet employee
A female employee of SpiceJet who was arrested for slapping a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Giriraj Prasad, has detailed what transpired before the alleged assault. Speaking to ANI, she said that Prasad made inappropriate advances toward her, saying things like, "Give us a chance to take care of you" and "How much money will you charge for a night (Ek raat rukne ka kya logi)'."
Employee alleges inappropriate advances by CISF officer
When she told him that she would file a police complaint against him, he replied, "You can't do anything to me." "I have seen a lot of women like you, I'll get you fired. (Tumhare jaisi bazaaru aurat maine bohot dekhi hai, tumhey naukri se nikalwa dunga)." "He filed a complaint against me before I did," she claimed.
Watch her interview with ANI here
2 sides of the story
The argument was reportedly over the SpiceJet employee's refusal to be frisked while entering the airport, as no woman constable was present at the side gate. She had the valid entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Prasad, on the other hand, claimed that she tried to bypass the security check and refused screening. He claimed that he requested female staff via wireless message, but she became angry and slapped him before female staff member arrived.
Video from the airport
I know rules and regulations very well: Employee
"I'm about to complete 5 years at SpiceJet...I know very well the rules and regulations, so their statement that I was forcing to go inside and that I did not have a valid card is wrong," she told ANI. "There is a female staff there in the morning every day but there are no female staff at night. It happens every day that we take the catering van, give them the slip and we go towards the departure hall."
Statment by airline
After the incident occurred, SpiceJet issued a statement saying that the CISF personnel subjected her to inappropriate and unacceptable language, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home. "SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police," it added. The case is currently under investigation.