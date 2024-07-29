In short Simplifying... In short Ajita Pandey, a nursing officer from Bilaspur, India, recently gained online fame for her calm and skillful rescue of a non-venomous Indian rat snake from her office.

The video of her handling the situation has garnered nearly three million views, with netizens praising her bravery and expertise.

Pandey, who also holds a spot in the Golden Book of World Records, regularly shares her animal rescue adventures on her Instagram page.

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm Jul 29, 202405:27 pm

What's the story A video recently surfaced on social media showing a woman fearlessly rescuing a snake from an office in Chhattisgarh. The woman, identified as Ajita Pandey, was filmed at DLS PG College's Office premises in Bilaspur. In the video, Pandey is seen calmly approaching a table where a snake was trapped behind a computer system. She handled the reptile with gentle precision, leaving the office staff in awe of her bravery and skill.

When questioned about the snake's venomous nature, Pandey identified it as non-venomous. She then skillfully secured the reptile in a sack and exited the office to the applause of her colleagues. Pandey informed the staff that the creature was an Indian rat snake (Dhaman) that had likely entered the office in search of rats. She also provided advice on how to handle similar situations in future, further demonstrating her expertise.

Shared on July 27, the video has since amassed nearly three million views. Internet users have praised Pandey for her calm demeanor and expertise in handling such situations. Comments ranged from "She is one brave lady" to "Such a calm and composed demeanour. Haven't seen any female snake rescuers on social media before." In response to questions about whether the snake attempted to bite her, Pandey clarified that it didn't because it wasn't disturbed by anyone present.

Pandey is a nursing officer and a committed animal rescuer from Bilaspur. Her remarkable achievements have earned her recognition in the prestigious Golden Book of World Records. To reach a wider audience, she maintains an Instagram page (@invincible._ajita), where she regularly shares thrilling animal rescue videos.