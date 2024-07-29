In short Simplifying... In short Seven people, including the driver of an SUV and the owners of a coaching center, have been arrested following a tragic incident in Delhi where three students drowned due to flooding.

What's the story The driver of a Force Gurkha SUV has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three students due to flooding in the basement of a Delhi coaching center. The vehicle was captured on video passing Rau's IAS Study Circle during heavy rainfall, causing a wave of water to surge toward the coaching center's entrance. Senior police officer M Harshvardhan said that the SUV was being "driven at high speed" and resulted in damage to the building's gate.

Tragic incident claims lives of three IAS aspirants

The incident occurred on a rainy Saturday evening when the library of Rau's IAS Study Circle, located in the building's basement, flooded. Twenty students were trapped inside during the flood. Seventeen were rescued in time, but three drowned. The victims have been identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala.

Seven arrested

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the owners of the building and coaching center. The police have registered a case under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence. Harshvardhan stated that "negligence has been established on the part of the arrested driver," who was reportedly driving at high speed, leading to damage at the coaching center's gate.

Delhi's municipal corporation cracks down on coaching centers

In response to the tragedy, Delhi's Municipal Corporation has initiated a crackdown against coaching centers in Rajinder Nagar that have violated building norms. Thirteen such centers have been sealed and bulldozers have been deployed to remove encroachments that contributed to waterlogging. The incident has sparked widespread protests and criticism toward Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its management of the city's civic body.

Negligence found in safety measures at coaching center

The owner of the basement where the tragedy occurred was among those arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan revealed that each floor of the building is owned by a different person. An MCD official stated that "a gross criminal negligence is found on part of the owner of the institute in ensuring safety measures," as the library was operating illegally with only one biometric-enabled entry and exit point, which got locked due to flooding.