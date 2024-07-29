In short Simplifying... In short A tragic incident occurred in Delhi when a basement used for unauthorized classes by Rau's IAS Study Circle flooded during heavy rain, leading to the death of three students.

The public blamed the civic authorities and the Aam Aadmi Party government for negligence, sparking protests and resulting in the arrest of the coaching center's owner and coordinator.

Investigations revealed multiple safety lapses, including a lack of a drainage system, prompting the MCD to seal 13 illegal coaching centers and initiate action against all such centers in the area. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

An aspirant had flagged risks of running library in basement

Month before Delhi basement accident, aspirant flagged safety risk: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:41 am Jul 29, 202410:41 am

What's the story A month before the Rau's IAS Study Circle, Delhi basement flooding killed three, civil services aspirant had warned authorities about the risk of using the room as a library. According to reports, Kishor Singh Kushwah had alerted the Centre, state government, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi about the coaching institute using the basement as a library. Despite his warnings about potential danger and allegations of UPSC coaching centers violating safety norms, no action was taken by authorities, the NDTV reported.

Tragedy unfolds

MDC authorized basement for storage, parking

The MCD had only authorized the basement's use for storage and parking, but Rau's IAS Study Circle was conducting classes there without a No-Objection Certificate. Kushwah had warned that this could lead to a major accident. On Saturday during heavy rain the basement flooded, trapping 20 students. Tanya Soni and Shreya Yadav, both 25 years old, along with Navin Delvin, 28 years old, lost their lives in the incident.

Aftermath

Public outrage, government response

Following the incident, protests erupted accusing civic authorities and the Aam Aadmi Party government of negligence. Kushwah stated that if timely action had been taken by administration, this tragedy could have been avoided. In response to public outrage, the MCD sealed 13 coaching centers operating illegally in basements in Old Rajinder Nagar area. The owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence.

Investigation

Investigations reveal multiple lapses

Investigations have indicated multiple lapses on the part of the coaching center's owner and civic authorities. The Delhi Police FIR against the owner Abhishek Gupta said that he has admitted to a lack of a drainage system in the coaching center's basement which led to the flooding. Additionally, the Delhi mayor has launched an investigation which aims to determine if any MCD officer was involved in the negligence that lead to the accident.

Details

MCD's action against illegal coaching centers

Separately, the MCD has initiated action against all illegal coaching centers operating in the area. The MCD had previously conducted a survey after a fire at an institute in Mukharjee Nagar, another coaching hub in north Delhi, to identify centers violating norms. According to an official storm drains in the area were covered by "encroachers on street sides," contributing to the flooding.