Following a fatal roof collapse at Delhi's T-1 airport terminal due to heavy rain, Civil Aviation Minister Naidu has reviewed operations and initiated safety measures.

All T-1 flights have been diverted to terminals T-2 and T-3, and a special team from the Indian Institute of Technology will inspect the structure.

Civil Aviation Minister visits IGI AOCC

Civil Aviation Minister reviews Delhi airport operations after roof collapse

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:19 am Jul 01, 202411:19 am

What's the story Following the roof collapse at Terminal-1 (T1) of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu visited the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) to assess the situation. Naidu met with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and airline representatives to discuss passenger handling and the current status.

Focus on ensuring uninterrupted operations

Naidu's meeting with aviation officials focused on ensuring uninterrupted operations and a positive passenger experience during the transition. "The DGCA confirmed the activation of war rooms, facilitating close coordination between DIAL and the airlines," Naidu said. This will ensure timely communication and address any challenges arising from the increased passenger volume at T-2 and T-3, since all the T-1 flights have been diverted to the other two terminals.

Investigation underway following fatal roof collapse

This review comes after a section of T-1's departure area canopy collapsed due to heavy rainfall, causing the death of a cab driver and injuring several others. An FIR has been lodged by Delhi Police under sections pertaining to death by negligence. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse. T-1 remains closed as authorities continue debris removal and conduct a comprehensive structural assessment.

Preventive measures announced

To prevent similar incidents in the future, Naidu announced that a special team from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi's structural engineering department would conduct an initial inspection. He also directed airlines to ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfare. "We don't want a similar incident to happen again, so we have asked for inspection reports from all airports across the country within 2-5 days," Naidu said.