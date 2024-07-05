In brief Simplifying... In brief The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for legal action against MP Mahua Moitra for her derogatory 'pajamas' remark, citing it as a violation of a woman's right to dignity.

Moitra responded defiantly, challenging the Delhi Police to act on the NCW's orders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticized Moitra's comment, questioning the silence of other opposition parties. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NCW takes action against derogatory remark

NCW seeks legal action against Moitra for derogatory 'pajamas' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 07:00 pm Jul 05, 202407:00 pm

What's the story The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a derogatory comment made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra against its chairperson, Rekha Sharma. Sharma had gone to Hathras to meet the women who were injured in the tragic stampede incident that claimed over 121 lives. While on her way to the site, videos showed someone holding an umbrella for her. Commenting on the video, Moitra wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas."

Legal proceedings

NCW condemns Moitra's comment, demands strict action

These remarks were condemned as "outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity" by the NCW, which also demanded that an FIR be registered against her. The commission noted that the comment attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. This section deals with word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. It has also asked the MP for a detailed action report to be communicated to the commission within three days.

Twitter Post

Check out NCW's post here

Defiant response

Moitra challenges Delhi Police to act on NCW's orders

Moitra has quickly reacted to the NCW's move, challenging the authorities to act on the suo moto order. "Come on, Delhi Police. Please take action immediately on these Suo Moto orders. I am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella," she replied to the NCW's post, referencing Sharma's Hatras incident again.

Political backlash

BJP criticizes Moitra's comment, questions opposition's silence

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had also criticized Moitra for her comments, with its national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, calling the comments "extremely indecent, objectionable, and shameful." He further stated that this is the "true face" of the TMC and the opposition parties' Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Poonawalla questioned the silence of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Moitra's comment, asking if they would call it out.