In short Simplifying... In short A Delhi coaching center lost its fire safety certification after providing false information during an inspection and misusing the building's basement.

An investigation is underway, with the center's owner and coordinator arrested for negligence leading to a fatal accident.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have begun clearing blocked drains in the area, a move criticized by protesting students as too little, too late. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tragic incident at Delhi coaching center

Rau's IAS Centre deaths: Fire department to cancel building's NOC

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:35 pm Jul 29, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Two days after three civil services aspirants died in a basement flood at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the fire department has begun the process of revoking the building's fire safety clearance. This action is part of a broader crackdown on coaching centers in the area found to be violating safety regulations. On Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 13 coaching centers in the area for operating in breach of norms.

Misrepresentation uncovered

Fire safety certificate issued on false information

The fire safety department had previously issued a certificate to the building on July 9, affirming its compliance with fire safety requirements. However, Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service, disclosed that the coaching center had provided false information during inspection. "At the time of the inspection, books and tables were kept in the basement. The coaching center gave incorrect information," Garg said. The MCD has been informed of "building misuse."

Violation reported

MCD's NOC for building

The ﻿MCD had issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the building, stating that its basement was to be used for parking or storage, not commercial activities like running a library. The building bye-laws mandate that sufficient arrangements should be made to prevent surface drainage from entering basements. Additionally, if basements are used for office or commercial purposes, they must have adequate exit and access ways. However, the building had only one entry/exit point, reports said.

Investigation underway

Probe ordered

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered an investigation into the incident to determine if any Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officer was involved in the negligence that led to the tragedy. She also said that all coaching centers violating the law would face action. Meanwhile, the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.

Public outcry

Bulldozer action near coaching center

Separately, civic authorities have started bulldozer action in the area to remove encroachment blocking drains and contributing to the waterlogging problem. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed an earthmover at work to drill and remove blocks of cement blocking the drains. Students protesting against the three deaths and slamming civic authorities for their negligence see this bulldozer action as too little, too late. "All this is for show," one of them said.