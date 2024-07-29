In short Simplifying... In short A woman, identified as Kayi, was found chained in a forest in Maharashtra, India, with a copy of her US passport and an Aadhaar card.

Woman found chained to tree in forest

Woman found chained in Maharashtra forest with US passport copy

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:08 pm Jul 29, 202403:08 pm

What's the story A 50-year-old woman, identified as Lalita Kayi, was found chained to a tree in a forest in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. She was found by a shepherd on Saturday evening in Sonurli village, approximately 450km from the district. After hearing her cries and finding her distressed, the shepherd alerted local police authorities.

Medical intervention

Woman shifted to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment

Upon being discovered, Kayi was immediately taken to a hospital in Sawantwadi and later transferred to Oros in Sindhudurg. Given her deteriorating mental and health condition, she was moved to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. "Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems," a police official confirmed.

Document verification

Police recover US passport copy

The police recovered a photocopy of Kayi's United States passport and other documents, including an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address. "We found her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and a photocopy of her United States of America passport," the official stated. The police are currently verifying these documents to confirm her nationality and have also contacted the Foreigners Regional Registration office.

Residency details

Woman resided in India for a decade, visa expired

Initial information obtained by the police suggests that Kayi has been residing in India for the past decade. However, it was noted that her visa has expired. Currently, due to her weakened state from not having eaten for several days and exposure to heavy rains, she is unable to provide a statement. The police suspect that Kayi's husband, who is from Tamil Nadu, may have been responsible for chaining her to the tree before fleeing. Further investigation is underway. s