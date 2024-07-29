In short Simplifying... In short Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, has been charged by the CBI in an alleged excise policy scam.

Delhi excise policy case: CBI chargesheets chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:44 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy case. This supplementary charge sheet relates to the CBI's investigation into the excise policy scam. The development follows the court's extension of Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8. The court also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in the same case.

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise policy scam. Although the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, he remains in jail due to a related arrest by the CBI last month. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has contested his arrest in the corruption case registered by the CBI and is seeking bail.

Allegations detailed

CBI names Kejriwal as 'primary conspirator'

The CBI has labeled Kejriwal as "one of the primary conspirators" in the excise policy case. The agency alleges that Vijay Nair, ex-media in-charge of the AAP and a close associate of Kejriwal, was liaising with several liquor producers and traders. It also claims that ex-post facto approval to former deputy chief minister of Delhi Sisodia's decisions on the liquor policy was given by the Cabinet headed by Kejriwal.