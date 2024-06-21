In brief Simplifying... In brief The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted the bail of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, who was arrested over corruption allegations tied to liquor license bribes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims Kejriwal's party received kickbacks of ₹100 crore, used for election campaigns, and has expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision to grant bail, citing overlooked evidence and unheard arguments.

A final decision on the bail is expected in the next few days. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ED dissatisfied with Kejriwal's bail decision

Delhi HC stays Kejriwal's bail, order likely in 2-3 days

By Chanshimla Varah 05:26 pm Jun 21, 202405:26 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the trial court's ruling granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The verdict was issued by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an appeal with the high court challenging the trial court's decision. "I am reserving the order for two to three days. Till pronouncement of the order," the court said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 over corruption allegations linked to excise policy. The probe agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. It claimed that his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore which were used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. Both Kejriwal and the AAP have denied these charges, labeling them as "political vendetta."

Dissatisfaction

ED expresses dissatisfaction with Rouse Avenue court's decision

Challenging the trail court's bail order, the ED had expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Rouse Avenue court's decision to grant bail to Kejriwal. SV Raju, the additional solicitor general (ASG) representing the ED, argued that the agency was not given a full opportunity to oppose Kejriwal's bail. He labeled the court's decision as "perverse," alleging that it was made without considering documents presented by the ED or hearing their arguments.

Unheard arguments

ED's arguments in HC

A bench comprising Justices Jain and Ravinder Dudeja agreed to hear the ED's challenge after an urgent mentioning by Raju. During the hearing, Raju claimed that his arguments were cut short and not fully heard by the Rouse Revenue Court. "I was not given proper time of 2-3 days to file written submissions..On merits, I have an excellent case," the ASG argued. He also challenged the city court order, stating it incorrectly concluded that ED's conduct was "malafide."

Overlooked evidence

ED highlights ignored facts in Kejriwal's bail case

Raju further pointed out inconsistencies in dates noted by the trial court regarding when material was available to ED and when Kejriwal was summoned. Raju argued that the trial court considered irrelevant facts while granting bail and failed to consider relevant ones. He stated, "Bribe givers have said that he (Kejriwal) demanded ₹100 crore but it was not considered." Raju added that ED has all statements showing Kejriwal demanded ₹100 crore, calling the trial court order "perverse," "one-sided," and "lopsided."

Bail

Kejriwal granted bail on Thursday

The trial court on Thursday granted bail to Kejriwal even as the ED requested that the bail order be stayed until it exercises its legal remedies. While seeking a stay, ASG Raju had told the high court, "We have not been given opportunity to oppose the bail...I was not given opportunity to file written submission. My prayer for stay hasn't been considered." Vikram Chaudhary, representing Kejriwal, had objected to the ED's request, calling it "astonishing and highly inappropriate."