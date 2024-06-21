In brief Simplifying... In brief The Kanchanjunga Express collision was likely caused by incorrect manual signaling, not excessive speed as initially thought.

The stationmaster at Rangapani issued the same authorization form to both the express and a freight train, allowing them to proceed on the same track, leading to the accident.

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:59 pm Jun 21, 2024

What's the story The freight train collision with the Kanchanjunga Express in north Bengal on Monday was due to an incorrectly issued manual signal, not the error of the loco pilot who died in the accident, a Times of India report said. Senior railway officials revealed that form T/A 912, a manual authorization chit, was wrongly given to both trains' loco pilots due to a faulty automatic signaling system. This led to the freight train proceeding without reducing speed, resulting in the accident.

Speed limit

Misinterpretation of speed limit not the cause

The freight train's loco pilot was not exceeding the speed limit, as form T/A 912 does not specify speed, clarified railway officials. They refuted initial theories that the deceased pilot "disregarded" signals and speed limits. The authorization carrying a 25km/h restriction is a different form, T/D 912. It was wrongly assumed that the freight train was traveling at almost triple the speed limit of 15km/h.

SOP clarification

Signal failure and standard operating procedures

Amit Ghosh, assistant general secretary of All India Railwaymen Federation, explained the standard operating procedure (SOP) during a signalling failure. "In that case, a loco pilot can proceed only when a stationmaster issues an authorization by way of form T/A 912," Ghosh said. He added that the freight train's loco driver was simply following this procedure and was unaware of the Kanchanjungha Express ahead as the track was supposed to be clear till Chattar Hat station.

Authorization issue

Stationmaster's role under scrutiny

The TOI report said that the Rangapani stationmaster issued form T/A 912 to both trains' loco pilots, allowing them to proceed to Chattar Hat. The Kanchanjungha Express was given authorization at 8:20am, bypassing nine signals, while the freight train received its authorization at 8:35am when the express train was barely 2.5km away on the 14km stretch between Rangapani and Chattar Hat.

Decision scrutiny

Railway official flags issue with authorization

A former railway official questioned the Rangapani stationmaster's decision to issue form T/A 912 to both trains' loco pilots. "How did the stationmaster issue the authorization to the goods train loco pilot without getting clearance from the stationmaster of Chattar Hat?" they asked. The official emphasized that no train is allowed to pass through a block section during signal failure unless another preceding train passes the section.

Train authorization

Standard practice for train authorization

The standard practice involves stationmasters at both ends of a stretch confirming no train is on the section and sharing a private number, similar to an OTP. This number is noted in a logbook at both stations before issuing fresh authorization for the second train to proceed. This procedure was confirmed by loco pilots of South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway, highlighting its universal application across different railway zones.

Signalling system

Signalling system on accident section

Notably, the signalling system was introduced on the section where the accident occurred only seven months ago. This information was provided by railway officials, who also noted that the NF Railway edition of the G&SR Book was amended after that, specifically on November 10, 2023. The recent introduction and subsequent amendment raise questions about the familiarity and understanding of new procedures among railway staff.